On This Day in 1987, This Iconic Outlaw Country Legend Released His Last Ever No. 1—Titled After a Famous Lullaby

In classic country music history, some of the most acclaimed figures include Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Merle Haggard. Every single one of these names scored a myriad of hits during their careers. And Haggard, in particular, scored 38 No. 1 hits. Well, on this day, November 21, 1987, Merle Haggard released the song that would become his 38th and final No. 1 hit. Weirdly enough, it has nearly the same title as an age-old children’s lullaby.

We don’t have the room to remind you about all of Haggard’s 38 No. 1 singles. However, some of the more prominent include “Mama Tried”, “Okie From Muskogee”, “Workin’ Man Blues”, and “The Fightin’ Side Of Me”. Needless to say, Haggard was a creative force in the 1970s and in the 1980s. And on this day, his role as the country chart ruler saw the beginning of the end with the release of his 1987 single, “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star”.

The Chart Run of Merle Haggard’s Final No. 1 Hit

Haggard’s “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star” was released as the first single from Haggard’s 44th studio album, Chill Factor. The album itself was an incredible success, as it peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. In addition to “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star”, the album also featured classics such as “Chill Factor”, “You Babe”, “After Dark”, and “Thirty Again”. Although the album’s most popular track was, of course, “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star”.

Released on this day in 1987, “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star” went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It topped the chart months after its release in February of 1988. It was a fairly slow climb to the top, but a climb to the top nonetheless. While the song isn’t often considered a staple in Haggard’s catalog, it does mark a career milestone for the man. Again, this final No. 1 hit was, in a way, the beginning of the end. It signified the impending transition in country music.

Following this No. 1 hit, Merle Haggard was still Merle Haggard—one of the best to ever do it. However, as we all know, the classic country sound of the 70s and 80s slowly dwindled in popularity by the time the 90s rolled around. That being said, “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star” was a last of its kind, and Haggard’s final No. 1 hit.

