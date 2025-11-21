The Music Industry’s Big Three Record Labels Ink Licensing Deals With AI Music Company Klay

Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Entertainment recently signed licensing deals with Klay Vision Inc., an AI music company. Klay is the first AI company to sign with the three biggest record labels in the music industry.

According to a WMG press release, the AI platform aims to “further evolve music experiences for fans, leveraging the potential of AI, while fully respecting the rights of artists, songwriters, and rightsholders.” The press release added that Klay is not “a prompt-based meme generation engine.” Instead, it is a “new subscription product that will uplift great artists and celebrate their craft.”

Concerning the deal, Warner’s EVP and CDO, Carletta Higginson, stated, “Our goal is always to support and elevate the creativity of our artists and songwriters, while fiercely protecting their rights and works.” “From day one, Klay has taken the right approach to the rapidly evolving AI universe by creating a holistic platform that both expands artistic possibilities and preserves the value of music. We appreciate the Klay team’s work in advancing this technology and guiding these important agreements,” she concluded in her statement.

Regarding Klay’s efforts, the press release added that the company hopes to expand to “all independent labels, artists, publishers, and songwriters in this framework” in an attempt to create a “scalable foundation for the industry at large.”

Official Statement From the Founder of Klay and CEO

Founded in 2021, Klay’s foundational goal is to create a subscription-based platform allowing users to create and remix songs. Simultaneously, they ensure that all of the creative parties in question are credited and compensated fairly.

Founder and CEO, Ary Attie, said, “Technology is shaped by the people behind it and the people who use it. At Klay, from the beginning, we set out to earn the trust of the artists and songwriters whose work makes all of this possible.”

“Our goal is simple: to help people experience more of the music they love, in ways that were never possible before—while helping create new value for artists and songwriters. Music is human at its core. Its future must be too,” Attie concluded. As of now, there are no further details about the deal. Needless to say, the music industry is entering unprecedented territory.

Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images