On This Day in 1990, Clint Back Released the No. 1 Album That Cemented His Place as a 90s Country Legend

On this day (November 27) in 1990, Clint Black released his sophomore album, Put Yourself in My Shoes. The album produced multiple major hit singles. Additionally, it topped the chart and became Black’s second multi-Platinum-selling LP.

Black was one of a handful of artists who helped shape the sound of country music in the 1990s. He burst onto the scene in 1989 with his debut album, Killin’ Time. The LP quickly shot to No. 1. It also produced four consecutive No. 1 singles and one top-five hit. The momentum he gained from his debut allowed him to go into his next release without worrying about the “sophomore slump.”

Chart success wasn’t the only thing Black had on his side at the time. His debut album also sold like hotcakes. It has since gone triple Platinum. At the same time, his songs were in heavy rotation on country radio stations across the United States.

Put Yourself in My Shoes reached the top of the country chart on December 22, less than a month after its release. It retained the top spot for seven consecutive weeks. It was the final No. 1 album of 1990 and the first of 1991. Like his debut record, it has since been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Clint Black on the Importance of Writing Songs

Unlike many high-profile country artists, Clint Black writes most of his own material. He discussed the importance of doing so in a 1992 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“It dawned on me at some point when I was getting started that I didn’t want to be looking for songs all the time. I can spend my time writing a song, whereas otherwise, I would be sitting with my producer listening to catalogue upon catalogue, trying to find one song that I want,” he explained. “It’s just a better use of my time. I also wanted to be self-sufficient.”

