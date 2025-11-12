On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Was at No. 1 With the Album That Made Him an International Sensation and Introduced Some of the Best Country Songs of the Decade

On this day (November 12) in 1990, Garth Brooks was at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with his sophomore album, No Fences. The album spent a total of 41 weeks at the top of the chart and remains Brooks’ best-selling album. Moreover, it introduced the world to multiple era-defining songs.

Brooks found early success in the United States with his self-titled debut album and its singles. The album reached No. 2 on the Hot Country Albums chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It produced four hit singles, two of which went to No. 1.

No Fences spent nearly a year at the top of the country chart and peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre albums chart, giving Brooks a massive crossover hit. Additionally, the LP went to No. 1 in Ireland and was a hit in Australia and Canada as well.

Brooks launched his first world tour in 1993, three years after the album’s release. The trek began in January 1993 and ended in October 1994. He did 63 shows in the United States, 26 in Europe, and 10 in New Zealand and Australia.

Garth Brooks Introduced Multiple Signature Songs with No Fences

Some artists will be years into their career before they find a signature song. Garth Brooks, on the other hand, included some of his most enduring songs on his sophomore album.

No Fences opens with “The Thunder Rolls,” a song that is still a cornerstone of Brooks’ concerts. Penned by Brooks and Pat Alger, it spent three weeks at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart in the summer of 1991.

The album also contains “Friends in Low Places,” which spent four weeks at No. 1. Brooks is so connected to this song that he took the name of his downtown Nashville bar from the title.

