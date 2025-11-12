6 Artists From Different Genres That Could Swap Discographies and Pull It Off

No one artist is completely interchangeable with another. Even musicians with similar sounds and inspirations have their unique flair. They wouldn’t gain notoriety without it. But there are a few instances when one artist could try on another’s songs and pull it off relatively well. The three artist pairings below could perform each other’s discographies and do them justice, albeit with a twist.

Prince and David Bowie

Prince and David Bowie had many similarities, as well as some key differences. Bowie probably couldn’t have pulled off the raw sexual energy that came naturally to Prince, and Prince likely wouldn’t have attempted some of Bowie’s colorful characters. But their sonic similarities and killer performance instincts make them a matched pair.

There was a mutual admiration between Prince and Bowie, and it’s not hard to see why. Bowie’s disco-tinged songs were akin to Prince’s anthems. They both had distinctive, crowd-pleasing vocals that could fill arenas yet felt completely intimate. If Bowie tried on some of Prince’s songs, he’d have given them a quiet confidence and a more contemplative angle. If Prince had Bowie’s catalog, his soulful vocals would’ve made the tracks even more passionate. Although they were both one-of-a-kind, they were cut from the same cloth.

Jonas Brothers and Rascal Flatts

The Jonas Brothers and Rascal Flatts finally acknowledged how suited they were to one another by collaborating on “I Dare You” in 2025. While this collaboration rubbed it in our faces, the association between the two groups has been thrown around for far longer.

Both bands are trios with tight harmonies and have singers with insane vocal agility. Both Nick Jonas and Gary LeVox have incomparable voices that their peers struggle to match. Though the Jonas Brothers are New Jersey natives, country music knows no bounds these days. They could have easily gone down that path if they’d wanted. If they did, their music would’ve sounded a lot like Rascal Flatts’. On the flip side, if Rascal Flatts had fancied themselves a pop group, their music could be Jonas Brothers-esque. Though the Jo-Bros’ more “Gen-Z” songs might not fit very well with the country trio’s sensibilities, they could pull off their heartfelt ballads with no sweat.

Paramore and No Doubt

No Doubt would bring a different flavor to Paramore’s discography. But I bet they could do it justice. It might be a little less belt-y than Hayley Williams’ taste, but the right attitude is there, especially in Paramore’s older material.

Likewise, Paramore could likely breeze through No Doubt’s alt-rock catalog. With a few fewer runs and a more intimate perspective, Williams would breathe new life into their ‘90s hits.

