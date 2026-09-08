On This Day in 1990, Jon Bon Jovi Hit No. 1 With His Debut Solo Single—Written for the Emilio Estevez-Led Western That Gave Him His First Acting Gig

On this day (September 8) in 1990, Jon Bon Jovi was at the top of the Hot 100 with “Blaze of Glory.” It was the lead single and title track from his debut solo project. The song also topped the Album Rock Tracks chart. He and the hit also appeared in the western film Young Guns II, alongside stars Emilio Estevez, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Christian Slater.

Bon Jovi found massive success in 1986 when Slippery When Wet topped the charts in multiple countries. They supported the LP with a world tour. Then, they recorded New Jersey, which became another international chart-topper and spawned another world tour. By the end of the second tour, everyone in the band was exhausted. They played the final date, packed up, and went home. Before long, they embarked on solo projects.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Jon recorded Blaze of Glory, which featured guest appearances from Little Richard, Jeff Beck, and Elton John. Most of the album’s songs were featured in or inspired by Young Guns II.

Jon Bon Jovi Wrote “Blaze of Glory” for the Movie

According to Songfacts, Jon Bon Jovi wrote “Blaze of Glory” after reading a copy of the Young Guns II script he’d borrowed from Emilio Estevez. Initially, Estevez and screenwriter John Fusco wanted to use “Wanted Dead or Alive” for the film. Fusco had used it as “mood music” while writing the first Young Guns. However, Bon Jovi didn’t think a song about constant touring would fit the film.

He wrote the song on a napkin while on the film’s set. Then, he took his acoustic guitar and played it for Fusco, who loved it.

[RELATED: Bon Jovi’s 2000 Single Remains One of the Best Comebacks in Rock Music History (and You Definitely Know the Song)]

Bon Jovi made his big-screen debut in the film. He played an inmate who gets shot and falls into a pit. The role was uncredited, and he didn’t get much screen time. However, it was enough to make him want more. Since then, he has appeared in several films, including U-571, Pay It Forward, Vampires: Los Muertos, and Cry Wolf.

Featured Image by Mick Hutson/Redferns