On This Day in 1991, Garth Brooks Was in the Middle of an 11-Month-Long Run at the Top of the Country Albums Chart

On this day (December 29) in 1991, Garth Brooks was at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Ropin’ the Wind. The album spent a total of 33 weeks at the top of the chart. However, it wasn’t his first multi-month No. 1 of the year. No Fences dominated the chart earlier in the year.

Brooks’ 1990 sophomore album, No Fences, was a massive success. It reached No. 1 in October and spent 41 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart. This gave him plenty of momentum to send his next LP, Ropin’ the Wind, to No. 1. Combined, those albums were so successful that Brooks was able to dominate the Top Country Albums chart for nearly a year.

The long run at No. 1 started when No Fences topped the chart dated May 25. It occupied the peak position for 18 weeks. Then, on September 28, Ropin’ the Wind dethroned its predecessor. It retained the top spot for the remaining 14 weeks of 1991. The album continued to hold the peak position into the New Year. Fifteen weeks later, on April 18, Wynonna Judd’s self-titled debut album briefly ended Brooks’ reign over the chart.

Garth Brooks Found Crossover Success with Ropin’ the Wind

Ropin’ the Wind is still one of Garth Brooks’ most successful albums. Only No Fences spent more time at the top of the country chart. However, his third album didn’t just reach the top of the country chart. It also topped the Billboard 200 for 18 weeks. Moreover, it was the first country album to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre chart. The LP has since been certified 14x Platinum by the RIAA.

The album also produced multiple hit singles, most of which remain popular among Garth Brooks fans. “Shameless,” “What She’s Doing Now,” and “The River” reached No. 1. “Rodeo” and “Papa Loved Mama” both peaked at No. 3 on the country chart.

