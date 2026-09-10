On This Day in 1991, Nirvana Released an Accidental Hit That Propelled Grunge to the Mainstream and Defined the Sound of a Generation

On this day (September 10) in 1991, Nirvana released “Smells Like Teen Spirit” as the lead single from their breakthrough sophomore album Nevermind. It was an international hit and their first single to chart on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 5. The single sold millions of copies and helped boost album sales. More importantly, it heralded grunge’s arrival in the mainstream and helped rocket other Seattle-based bands to stardom.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” was the first grunge song to become nationally successful. However, it was far from the genre’s inception. Bands like the Melvins, Skin Yard, Screaming Trees, Soundgarden, and Green River began shaping the Seattle Sound in the early-to-mid-1980s. Heavy hitters like Nirvana and Alice in Chains formed near the end of the decade. Pearl Jam came later, in the early 1990s.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” Was an Unexpected Hit

DGC Records released “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to rock radio in late August 1991. Roughly two weeks later, they released it as the lead single from Nevermind. No one expected the song to be a hit. Instead, they hoped it would help set the stage for “Come As You Are” to reach a mainstream audience. However, college and rock radio stations put the song in heavy rotation. By the time the single hit shelves, music lovers everywhere rushed out to buy it.

MTV also played a major role in the track’s success. They first aired it on their late-night alternative rock video block. Before long, the network added it to regular rotation. Later, the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video was added to the network’s “Buzz Bin,” which showcased noteworthy up-and-coming bands and songs from all genres.

The song was Nirvana’s biggest hit on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 6. It also topped the Alternative Airplay chart in the United States. Additionally, the single became a top 10 hit in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, the Netherlands, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Canada, and Australia. It went to No. 1 in Austria, Belgium, France, New Zealand, and Spain.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide. It gained its first Platinum certification from the RIAA in April 1992 and reached Diamond (10x Platinum) status in December 2024. It was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Hard Rock Performance at the 1992 Grammy Awards.

Nirvana Changed the Sound of the 90s

The success of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Nevermind made Nirvana one of the biggest bands of the decade. Not long after they broke into the mainstream, other Seattle-based bands followed.

[RELATED: 3 Amazing Bands That We Wouldn’t Have Without Nirvana’s Influence]

Pearl Jam released their debut album, Ten, in August 1991. Soundgarden released Badmotorfinger in October. Then, in September 1992, Alice in Chains released Dirt. All three of those albums were incredibly successful and helped launch the bands to international stardom. More than that, their music helped define the sound of a generation.

Featured Image by Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music/Getty Images