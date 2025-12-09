On This Day in 1995, Alan Jackson Went to No. 1 with a Song He Didn’t Know His Musical Hero Co-Wrote

On this day (December 9) in 1995, Alan Jackson reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart with “Tall, Tall Trees.” The song spent two weeks at the top of the chart. After he finished recording the song, Jackson learned that one of his musical heroes co-wrote it with a fellow legend.

Roger Miller co-wrote “Tall, Tall Trees” with George Jones in the mid-1950s. Jones released the first version of the song as a B-side to “Hearts in My Dream” in 1957. The song, like many of his early singles, failed to chart. More than a decade later, Miller recorded his version of the song for his 1970 album A Trip to the Country. However, he didn’t release it as a single.

Interestingly, Jackson only knew Miller’s version of the song. He didn’t learn that Jones co-wrote it until after he finished recording it for his 1995 compilation The Greatest Hits Collection. It was a pleasant surprise.

Alan Jackson on Discovering George Jones’ Involvement in the Song

Like many fans of classic country music, Alan Jackson has a deep admiration for George Jones. He has shown his appreciation for the “He Stopped Loving Her Today” singer several times throughout his career.

“This is an old Roger Miller song I stumbled across,” Jackson wrote in the album’s liner notes. “It’s a real fun song with a Cajun feel. I’ve always been a big fan of Roger’s, and when it came time to record a couple of new songs for this greatest hits, I couldn’t resist,” he added. “After I recorded it, we found out that George Jones is a co-writer–I think George had even forgotten he’d written it. I’m proud to have the chance to record a song written by two of my favorites.”

