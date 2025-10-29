On This Day in 1996, Alan Jackson Released a No. 1 Album That Produced Five Hit Singles, Including a Song Penned by a Long-Retired Legend

On this day (October 29) in 1996, Alan Jackson released Everything I Love, his fifth studio album. Later that year, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, where it stayed for three weeks. The album produced more singles than any other release in Jackson’s discography. Two of the six singles went to No. 1, and four were top 10 hits. The other was his first to miss the top 10 in more than five years.

After years of hard work, Jackson made his way into the country music industry in 1990 with his hit debut album, Here in the Real World. The LP and its singles started a long string of hits that would carry him into the new millennium and beyond. However, the middle of the decade saw him at his peak. Everything I Love was his third consecutive No. 1 on the country albums chart. At the same time, most of its singles dominated the charts, as well as the airwaves.

Jackson introduced the album with the lead single “Little Bitty.” The Tom T. Hall-penned song gave him another No. 1. He followed that with the album’s title track, which peaked at No. 9. “Who’s Cheatin’ Who” narrowly missed the No. 1 spot, peaking at No. 2. “There Goes” and “Between the Devil and Me” peaked at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Then, “A House with No Curtains” broke a seven-year streak of hits when it peaked at No. 18 in 1998.

At the time, only one of Jackson’s singles had missed the top 10. His debut single, “Blue Blooded Woman,” peaked at No. 45 in 1989.

Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 with a Song by a Retired Legend

Tom T. Hall is regarded as one of country music’s greatest songwriters. He penned classics like “Harper Valley PTA,” “The Year Clayton Delaney Died,” “A Week in County Jail,” “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” and many more. He also wrote “Little Bitty.”

By the time Jackson recorded the song, Hall had been retired from songwriting for more than a decade. So, when it spent three weeks at No. 1, it proved that his work was still effective.

