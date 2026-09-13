On This Day in 1997, Elton John Released a Tribute to “England’s Rose” That Became One of the Best-Selling Singles of All Time

On this day (September 15) in 1997, Elton John released “Candle in the Wind 1997″ in the United Kingdom. The song is also known as “Candle in the Wind ’97” and “Goodbye England’s Rose.” Bernie Taupin rewrote the 1974 tribute to Marilyn Monroe to honor Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997. The song shot to the top of the chart in the United Kingdom. Then, it became a massive hit in the United States, where it was the first single to be certified Diamond (10x Platinum) by the RIAA.

The original “Candle in the Wind” was more than a tribute to Monroe. It was an examination of how fame impacts young celebrities. Lyricist Bernie Taupin heard Janis Joplin’s life compared to a candle in the wind, and it stuck with him. Princess Diana’s death reminded countless mourners of the song.

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In his autobiography, Me, John recalled that the rewritten “Candle in the Wind” started with a phone call. Richard Branson called to tell him that many people who wrote in the book of condolence at St. James’s Palace quoted the song. He then asked John to write a new version of the song to honor the late princess. So, he called Taupin.

According to Songfacts, John performed “Candle in the Wind ’97” at Princess Diana’s funeral on September 6, 1997. The event was broadcast worldwide, where an estimated 2.5 billion people tuned in to mourn the lady Taupin referred to as “England’s Rose” in the opening lines of the song.

Elton John’s Tribute Becomes a Massive Hit

“Candle in the Wind ’97” sold 1.54 million copies in the United Kingdom in the first week after its release. It sold more than 650,000 in the UK on release day, which was enough to send it to the top of the UK Singles Chart, where it stayed for five weeks. It eventually sold more than five million copies, making it the best-selling single in UK history.

Elton John released “Candle in the Wind ’97” in the United States on September 23. It sold 3.5 million copies in its first week and debuted at the top of the Hot 100. The song occupied the top spot for 14 consecutive weeks. It eventually sold more than 11 million copies, making it the first single to receive Diamond certification from the RIAA. John won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for the song at the 1998 Grammy Awards.

How John and Taupin Reacted to the Single’s Success

Some were not happy about the new version of the song. Their opinions didn’t bother Taupin, though. “I don’t know why it seems to bend a lot of people out of shape, which is rather peculiar, if you consider the outcome,” he said. “I mean, it’s a bit uncharitable. After all, it raised, I think, something like $14 million for the Princess Trust. My original handwritten lyrics fetched a further half-million at auction for the LA Children’s Hospital,” he added.

Proceeds from the song actually totaled closer to $62 million, which went to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund to be distributed to causes she supported during her lifetime.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1972, Elton John Reached No. 1 for the First Time With an Album Recorded in a Haunted French Studio]

The single’s success didn’t sit well with Elton John. “It felt as if people were somehow wallowing in her death, like mourning for her had got out of hand and they were refusing to move on,” he wrote in Me. “It seemed unhealthy to me–morbid and unnatural.”

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