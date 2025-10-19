On This Day in 1998, Alan Jackson Added Another No. 1 Hit to His Catalog With a Declaration of Love to the Perfect Partner

After four decades and 20 studio albums, Alan Jackson is finally hanging it up. The 16-time Country Music Association Award winner will celebrate his illustrious career next summer with one final, epic show in Nashville. All but seven of his 68 singles have cracked the Top 40, with 26 ascending to the top spot. On this day in 1998, Jackson released what would become his 16th No. 1 hit, “Right on the Money.”

Alan Jackson Wrote Many of His Hits—but Not This One

In September 1998, Alan Jackson released his seventh studio album, High Mileage. The album ascended to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and even managed to crack the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Additionally, all four singles reached the top 5, with one—”Right on the Money”—claiming the No. 1 spot.

The breezy tune is a declaration of love to a woman Jackson considers the perfect partner: She’s right on the money / She goes direct to my heart / And when it comes to lovin’ me / She’s everything I need, bulls-eye perfect.

Although Jackson had a hand in writing five of the album’s 10 tracks, “Right on the Money” was written by Phil Vassar and Charlie Black. It marked Vassar’s third No. 1 hit of 1998, as he had scored a pair of No. 1 hits recorded by Jo Dee Messina — “Bye Bye” and “I’m Alright.”

A year later, Vassar would take home ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year trophy. This led to a recording contract with Arista Nashville. Vassar’s debut single, “Carlene,” reached No. 5 on the Billboard country charts. Since then, he has gone on to release seven albums, with three of his singles hitting No. 1.

Career Finale Sells Out in Minutes

On June 27, 2026, Alan Jackson will take the stage one final time at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale. A long list of country’s finest are set to join him for the send-off, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and Carrie Underwood.

Within hours of pre-sale tickets hitting the market, Alan Jackson fans had snapped up all 55,000 seats. This prompted the “Remember When” singer to issue an apology.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” Alan Jackson said in a statement posted to Instagram. “I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

Featured image by Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images