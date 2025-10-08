Last Call: Alan Jackson Set for Epic Nashville Farewell Show Alongside Country’s Biggest and Brightest Stars

Producing an unforgettable career in country music, Alan Jackson spent nearly four decades releasing over 20 studio albums. Throughout that time, he recorded timeless songs like “Livin’ on Love”, “Remember When”, and “Chattahoochee.” Thanks to his love for country music, he sold over 75 million albums, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and landed in the Country Music Hall of Fame. With Jackson nearing his 67th birthday on October 17th, he looked to end his touring career with one last show. And given the success that followed him, the country legend is making sure his last concert will be one never to forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

When organizing his final concert, Jackson knew there was no venue more important than Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Never forgetting the crucial role the city played in his career, on June 27, 2026, the country star will take the stage one last time for the Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale.

Although a night honoring his legacy, the concert will feature more than Jackson. Sharing just a few stars expected to celebrate alongside the icon, the list included Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Lee Ann Womack.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1992, Alan Jackson Released His First No. 1 Album and Introduced Countless Country Fans to Their New Favorite Song]

When And Where To Buy Tickets To Alan Jackson’s Last Call

Already a stellar lineup, more names will be added to the list in the coming months. With the concert not taking place until next summer, the organizers had more than enough to reveal a few more big stars.

Taking a moment to look back on his career and the memories that defined him, Jackson considered it nothing short of the American dream. “This is my last road show. It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago. I’ve really lived the American dream for sure – I’m so blessed.”

For those looking to snag a ticket for the special night, pre-sale registration opened on October 8th at 10:00 a.m. CT, and will run until October 13th at www.alanjacksonlastcall.com. The pre-sale event will kick off on Wednesday, October 15th, at the same time. As for tickets for the general public, they will open on October 17th, which, as mentioned above, is Jackson’s birthday.

While ending his time on the road, Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale won’t be a tribute but a celebration for the one who turned simple stories into country anthems and left his boots planted deep in the heart of American music.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)