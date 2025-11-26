On This Day in 2001, Alan Jackson Released One of the Most Emotional Songs of His Career—a Song He Wishes He Never Had To Write

On November 26, 2001, Alan Jackson released one of the most emotional songs of his career. It’s also one he wishes he never had to write. It was on this day that Jackson released “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)“. The song is his response to the terrorist attacks that happened two months prior, on September 11.

Jackson wrote “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” by himself. The song says in part, “I’m just a singer of simple songs / I’m not a real political man / I watch CNN, but I’m not sure I can tell you The difference in Iraq and Iran / But I know Jesus and I talk to God / And I remember this from when I was young / Faith, hope, and love are some good things He gave us / And the greatest is love.“

Not only did “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” become a multi-week No. 1 single for Jackson, but it also earned him numerous awards, including his first Grammy Award, for Best Country Song.

The Story Behind “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning” by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson says he woke up early in the morning, with the lyrics for “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” running through his head.

“I woke up one morning around 4:00 am a few weeks afterward, and had that chorus going through my head,” Jackson tells Yahoo!. “The song came out of nowhere in the middle of the night — just a gift. And I got up and scribbled it down and put the melody down so I wouldn’t forget it, and then the next day I started piecing all those verses together that were the thoughts I’d had or visuals I’d had.”

Jackson recalls that his wife, Denise, and their three daughters went to church. Jackson chose to stay home and work on the song.

“It was a Sunday,” Jackson recounts. “I remember because, when I started writing it, my wife and girls had gone off to Sunday School, and I finished it that day. Like I said, that song was just a gift. I’ve never felt I could take credit for writing it. Looking back, I guess I just didn’t want to forget how I felt on that day and how I knew other people felt.”

Jackson debuted “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning” at the 2001 CMA Awards.

“It was a tough performance for me,” Jackson admits. “Just the whole idea of releasing the song was a little bit tough. I wasn’t sure I wanted to put it out. But everybody convinced me that it was the thing to do … and in retrospect, I agree with that. But, you know, it’s hard to go out there and sing something new, anyway. And just the topic made it difficult, too. I just remember, other than being relieved that I got through it, I just felt very proud that it seemed to cause a reaction in people. And I was proud that I got to do it and that it seemed like it meant something.”

