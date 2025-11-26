Here’s Every Halftime Performer and National Anthem Singer From Every NFL Thanksgiving Game

Much like turkey and gravy, the NFL has made itself part of the Thanksgiving Day tradition. With families gathered around the table, the NFL hoped to bring the entertainment. This year’s games will feature the Green Bay Packers vs. the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Aside from a day of hard hits, the NFL will also present three halftime shows. Here are all the details about who is performing and where to watch.

Starting off with the first game of the day. The Packers will travel to Detroit to face off against the Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT. While a divisional game, the Packers hold a 7-3 record, putting them ahead of the Lions. The Lions currently sit third in their division at 7-4. With both the Packers and Lions still having a chance at the Playoffs, the game is sure to set the tone for the rest of the day.

But what about the halftime show? With the game taking place in Detroit, the Lions decided to pick an artist who understood the importance of the city. Born in Detroit, Jack White will take the field during the halftime show. Just last year, White released his sixth studio album with No Name. While helming the halftime show, the NFL announced CeCe Winans would perform the national anthem before kickoff.

Dallas Cowboys Call On Their Biggest Fan

Moving on to the second game of the day – the Chiefs vs. the Cowboys. Airing at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT, the game is a key matchup for both teams. For the Chiefs, they find themselves third in the AFC West at 6-5. Jumping over to the Cowboys, they have a 5-5 record, putting them second in the NFC East. Traveling to Dallas, Patrick Mahomes hoped to celebrate Thanksgiving with a win.

On hand to helm the Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show will be none other than Post Malone. While a top name in the music industry, many fans know that Malone is a massive fan of the Cowboys. Excited to be part of the celebration, Malone nurtured a lasting relationship with the NFL. At Super Bowl LVIII, he performed “America the Beautiful.” And on Christmas, he teamed up with Beyoncé for the halftime show. More than ready to take the field, Malone promised, “Bigger is always better.”

Bengals Looking To “Turn Down For What” On Thanksgiving In Baltimore

And lastly, the game of the night will be the Ravens vs. the Bengals. Currently sitting at 6-5, the Ravens have a commanding lead on the Bengals, who continue to struggle with a record of 3-8. But with nothing to lose, the Bengals could be looking to create a Thanksgiving Day upset.

Collaborating with the Bud Light Touchdown Club, rapper and record producer Lil Jon will take over the M&T Bank Stadium for the halftime show. But before Lil Jon, Hamilton singer Renée Elise Goldsberry will perform the national anthem.

As for where to watch the games – The Lions/Packers game will air on Fox and Fox One. The Cowboys/Chiefs game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. And the Ravens/Bengals game will be broadcast on NBC while streaming on Peacock.

From division battles to superstar halftime performances, Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be one of the NFL’s most entertaining holiday traditions yet.





(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify)