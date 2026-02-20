On This Day in 2019, We Lost the Music Mogul Who Helped Shape Country Music and Launched the Careers of Dolly Parton and Roy Orbison

On this day (February 20) in 2019, Fred Foster died after a short illness in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 87. His actions as a producer, songwriter, and label founder helped shape the face of country music in the 1960s and ‘70s. Additionally, he worked closely with several artists, including Roy Orbison and Dolly Parton, helping to promote their budding careers. Foster also holds a co-writing credit on Kris Kristofferson’s classic “Me and Bobbie McGee.”

When he was 18, Foster was working at a restaurant in the Washington, D.C., area and met country singer Billy Stickland. Later, he attended one of Stickland’s shows, which ignited his passion for songwriting. Before long, he left the service industry to work for J&F Distributing Company, launching the company’s pop division. There, he helped Jimmy Dean land his first hit with “Bumming Around.” This was just the beginning, though.

Over the next few years, Foster worked for Mercury Records and ABC-Paramount, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He applied his magic touch to George Hamilton IV’s career while at ABC. He picked up Hamilton’s “A Rose and a Baby Ruth” and helped push it to the upper reaches of the Hot 100. Then, in 1958, he took a major risk and co-founded Monument Records with Jack Kirby and Buddy Deane.

Fred Foster Takes Chances and Wins

Fred Foster found almost immediate success with Monument Records. Billy Grammer brought the label its first hit with “Gotta Travel On” in 1958. The next year, he signed Roy Orbison. “Only the Lonely (Know How I Feel),” which became a smash hit later that year was his first release on the label. The song’s popularity helped make Orbison an international star and put more eyes on Music City. Foster produced many of Orbison’s early recordings, helping him find his signature sound.

In 1965, Foster signed Dolly Parton to Monument Records. He produced her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, which included her first hit, “Dumb Blonde.” While Parton signed with RCA Victor before releasing her next LP, her releases with Monument helped her gain the exposure needed to take the next major step in her career.

Foster produced recordings for several other country artists. He holds credits on releases from Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Larry Gatlin, Jeannie Seely, Kris Kristofferson, and many more.

Combine Music

When Fred Foster and his co-founders started Monument Records, they also established Combine Music, a publishing company. Combine produced some of Monument’s biggest hits, including Roy Orbison’s Cindy Walker-penned hit “Dream Baby.” Kris Kristofferson also wrote for the company when he wrote some of his best-known material.

Foster pitched Kristofferson the title for “Me and Bobby McGee.” As a result, Kristofferson gave him a co-writing credit on the legendary hit.

In short, Fred Foster was a risk-taker whose willingness to take chances on up-and-coming artists helped launch the careers of several future stars.

