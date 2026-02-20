Kane Brown Joins Broadway Boom With New Nashville Bar

Most singers gauge their success by the milestones they cross. There is releasing a debut album, landing that first No. 1 hit, and holding that first Grammy Award. But over the years, new milestones like crossing a billion streams on Spotify were added to the list. And now, it seems that to be a country music star, one must own a bar, restaurant, or both in Nashville. While rising property taxes in the heart of country music threatened the booming business in the city, Kane Brown announced the opening of his new Nashville bar.

Just last year, Brown released his latest album, The High Road. Wanting to go bigger in 2026, the singer decided to follow in the footsteps of greats like Dolly Parton and get into the hospitality business. Calling it Kane Brown’s on Broadway, the establishment will welcome guests to the four-story building that used to house the Valentine.

Expected to open this summer, Brown had a deep connection to the Valentine. First opening in 2016, the country singer visited the venue numerous times throughout his early career. Holding those memories close, the singer maintained a strong connection to the four-story building, which comes with enough space for a bar, restaurant, lounge, and rooftop access for exclusive parties.

Kane Brown Enters Bar Business During Turbulent Time In Nashville

While fans shared their excitement to visit Brown’s bar, Rob Mortenson, the director of the Broadway Entertainment Association, worried about the current shift in the Nashville market. Thanks to an appraisal in 2024, reports showed property taxes soared for businesses.

Having worked to embrace change while celebrating the past, Mortenson warned, “These are folks that have been there for 40 years on Broadway, and, you know, they can’t pay the taxes. Their option is, I was told, we’re either going to go bankrupt or go to jail, one of the two, because we literally can’t pay the taxes.”

With Nashville seeing a surge in popularity over recent years, Mortenson blamed the city’s assessment process for using historic property sales as a defining metric.

Despite the concerns surrounding rising costs, Brown appears ready to bet big on Broadway’s continued expansion. And if the early buzz is any indication, Kane Brown’s on Broadway could quickly become the next must-visit destination for country fans heading to Music City.

