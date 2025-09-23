On This Day in 1966, Dolly Parton Recorded Her First-Ever Hit Single—and Then Re-Recorded 52 Years Later for Miranda Lambert

On this day (September 23), Dolly Parton stepped into the Fred Foster Sound Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and recorded “Dumb Blonde.” It became the future icon’s first charting single, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard country chart. The wit and sarcasm in the song’s lyrics gave the world a taste of the attitude and sense of humor that would help her become the beloved figure she is today.

To call Parton a country icon would be selling her short. She rose from poverty in the hills of East Tennessee to be one of the most recognizable figures the genre has ever produced. Moreover, she has seen success as an actress and author, owns one of the most-visited theme parks in the United States, and is known as a generous philanthropist and advocate for childhood literacy. However, her career mirrors her life in that she struggled before she found success.

Parton found early exposure on The Cas Walker Show on Knoxville, Tennessee-based radio and TV stations. By the time she was 13, she had recorded her first single, “Puppy Love,” and performed on the Grand Ole Opry. When she was old enough to leave home, she moved to Nashville in search of country music stardom.

At just 19 years old, Parton inked a deal with Monument Records. There, she released four singles that failed to chart. At the time, the label believed her looks and high soprano voice made her the perfect pop singer. However, she didn’t find chart success until she released her first country single, “Dumb Blonde,” in 1967.

Dolly Parton Shows Her Wit with “Dumb Blonde”

Curly Putman wrote “Dumb Blonde,” but Dolly Parton lived the song. In the opening verse, she sings, Just because I’m blonde / Don’t think I’m dumb / ‘Cause this dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool.

Parton was often underestimated early in her career. Her blonde hair, style of dress, and deep Appalachian accent made many think that she was, in fact, just a ditzy blonde hillbilly. She has spent the last six decades proving everyone wrong.

“I’m not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb,” Parton once quipped. “I also know I’m not blonde.”

Over five decades later, Parton re-recorded her breakout track with Miranda Lambert for the 2018 Dumplin’ soundtrack album.

Featured Image by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns