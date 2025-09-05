On This Day in 2020, Metallica Set a Chart Record That Will Stand for Years to Come

On this day (September 5) in 2020, Metallica went to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “All Within My Hands” featuring the San Francisco Symphony from S&M2. In doing so, they became the first and only band to have a No. 1 on that chart in four consecutive decades.

Metallica is the biggest metal band in history. They helped shape the budding subgenre of thrash metal with their 1983 debut album, Kill ‘Em All. Their next three albums–Ride the Lightning (1984), Master of Puppets (1986), and …And Justice for All (1988)–further developed and pushed the boundaries of thrash metal. Then, in the 1990s, they began reaching for mainstream success with the release of their 1991 self-titled album, often called The Black Album.

The new mainstream-friendly album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart. However, it would be five years before they found their first No. 1 single. “Until It Sleeps,” the lead single from Load, topped the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, starting their journey to the record they set five years ago today.

Metallica Works Toward an Untouchable Chart Record

Metallica began unknowingly working toward this record with “Until It Sleeps” in 1996. They sent two more singles to No. 1 on the chart before the turn of the century. “Hero of the Day,” the second single from Load, gave them their second chart-topper. Then, in 1998, their cover of Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page” topped the chart.

The next single that counted toward the record was “No Leaf Clover,” an original song from S&M, their first live album with the San Francisco Symphony. It went to No. 1 in 2000. The decade also gave them two more chart-topping singles, “I Disappear” from the Mission: Impossible 2 soundtrack and “The Day That Never Comes” from Death Magnetic.

In 2016, Metallica grabbed their first No. 1 of the 2010s with “Hardwired” from Hardwired to Self-Destruct. The album produced one more chart topper, “Atlas, Rise.”

The 2020s have been the band’s most successful decade on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. “All Within My Hands” gave them the chart record. It was also the first of three consecutive No. 1 singles. Their fourth single of the year, “If Darkness Had a Son,” failed to chart. However, the next two singles from 72 Seasons–the title track and “Too Far Gone”–went to the summit.

