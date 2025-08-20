4 Nostalgic Metal Songs That Will Make You Want to Dig Your Battle Vest Out of the Closet

No matter how old they get or what new genres of music they work into their rotations, metalheads never really lose their love for heavy music. Sometimes, all it takes is the right riff or the right set of lyrics to make even the most out-of-practice mosher nostalgic for the glory days of metal shows with cold brews and good friends.

The metal songs below will make genre fans of all ages nostalgic for the “good old days.” These songs are from some of the biggest, heaviest, and most influential bands to ever deliver blast beats, breakdowns, or breakneck solos. Dig out your battle vest, strap on your headphones, and crank the volume to 11.

1. “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath (1970)

“Paranoid” might be Black Sabbath’s big hit from their sophomore album, but nothing beats “Iron Man” is the nostalgic pick from the catalog of these metal originators. The riff Tony Iommi wrote for the tune is nothing short of iconic. Most young guitarists learn it after they’ve gotten bored with playing “Smoke on the Water” for a few weeks. Then, there’s Geezer Butler’s killer lyrics about a guy who travels through time, tries to save mankind, and decides to bring about the apocalypse instead. This is top-tier 1970s metal.

2. “Master of Puppets” by Metallica (1986)

Master of Puppets, Metallica’s final album with Cliff Burton, is a metal masterpiece guaranteed to make fans nostalgic for the band’s early days. There isn’t a skippable song on the entire album. However, the title track might be the high point of the 8-track collection. It was Burton’s favorite track from the LP and remains one of the band’s most popular songs, and for good reason. If someone wanted to hear an example of an A-list thrash band in their prime, “Master of Puppets” would be the answer.

3. “Walk” by Pantera (1991)

Pantera helped to popularize groove metal with their 1990 album Cowboys from Hell. Songs like the title track, ”Cemetery Gates,” “Psycho Holiday,” and “Primal Concrete Sledge” are killer early examples of the band and the genre they brought to a wider audience. However, nothing distills the band’s attitude or Dimebag Darell’s ability to write catchy and crushing riffs like “Walk.” If this song doesn’t make you feel nostalgic, you probably weren’t listening to new metal in the 1990s.

4. “Omerta” by Lamb of God (2004)

Lamb of God blended groove metal with death metal to make something truly magical on their 2004 major label debut, Ashes of the Wake. It was many fans’ introduction to the Richmond, Virginia-based band. As a result, this piece of metal history is packed with nostalgic songs. “Now You’ve Got Something to Die For,” “One Gun,” “Blood of the Scribe,” and many others are fan favorites. Then, there’s “Omerta.” Plenty of fans still get chills when they hear “Whoever appeals to the law against his fellow man is either a fool or a coward…”

