4 Initially Hated 1990s Rock Albums That Aged Like Fine Wine

Not every artist is appreciated in their time. Likewise, some pieces of art take years to get the level of praise and acclaim they deserve. Several rock albums from the 1990s are perfect examples of this. Fans and critics panned the albums upon release. Years later, though, those albums received reappraisals, sometimes from the same people who panned them upon release, and were found to be better than anyone remembered.

The albums below were panned, ignored, or hated by rock fans and critics in the 1990s. More often than not, these negative reactions came because the LPs subverted expectations. That wasn’t always the case, though. However, decades later, these are hailed as some of the best albums in the artists’ catalogs.

In Utero by Nirvana (1993)

Nirvana set the standard for rock in the early 1990s with their sophomore album, Nevermind. The LP took grunge out of Seattle, Washington, and made it the sound of an entire generation. Then, two years later, they released their third and final studio album, In Utero. The album was a commercial success and received mixed reviews from critics. However, many listeners weren’t happy with what they found when they pressed play.

The production is rougher around the edges than Nirvana’s genre-defining sophomore release. Its lyrics were also darker and more personal, with Cobain sharing his feelings about the downside of fame, his life, and relationships with Courtney Love. Moreover, the album’s artwork led it to be banned by some major retailers.

In recent years, In Utero has been praised as one of the best rock albums to come out of the 1990s. Some critics and fans now rank it above Nevermind. Rolling Stone ranked it 173 in their list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Portrait of an American Family by Marilyn Manson (1994)

Marilyn Manson released their debut album, Portrait of an American Family, in the summer of 1994. The album introduced the world to the most controversial rock star of the 1990s. While the band wouldn’t reach widespread fame and infamy until 1996 with Antichrist Superstar, Portrait still shook those who heard it.

Several critics panned the album upon release, claiming that the group was relying on shock value to cover their lack of talent or vision. At the same time, many heavy or rock and roll fans weren’t on board with the album’s sound or themes. However, the album did help create a cult following for the band.

Decades later, many critics have taken a second look at the album, praising it for its impact and originality. Rolling Stone ranked it among the greatest metal albums of all time.

Load by Metallica (1996)

Metallica is one of the biggest metal bands on the planet and arguably the best-known thrash metal band in the history of the genre. However, when they released Load in 1996, many fans were disappointed. To them, the band’s new style–short haircuts, mascara, and painted nails– reflected the angsty alt-rock sound captured on the album. Critics, on the other hand, gave the LP mixed to positive reviews.

In general, longtime Metallica fans hated the album. They hoped the Bay Area thrashers would provide an answer to the overwhelming amount of grunge and pop punk that was dominating the rock world of the 1990s. However, with Load, the band seemed to be trying to fit into the alt-rock mold of the day.

In recent years, fans who tossed their copies of Load in the bin have given the release respect and have admitted that it’s a rock-solid release despite it not living up to their expectations at the time.

Pinkerton by Weezer (1996)

Weezer’s self-titled debut album was a breath of fresh air for many rock fans in the early 1990s. It was something unique with catchy songs, relatable lyrics, and stellar production. Two years later, they released their sophomore album, Pinkerton. Fans and critics alike panned the album. It was darker, rougher around the edges, and most importantly, not what listeners were expecting from the band.

Rivers Cuomo hoped to capture the band’s live sound. So, Weezer self-produced the record, giving it an abrasive sound that came close to their shows. Lyrically, it saw Cuomo wrestling with his feelings about fame and other personal topics. Fans didn’t want to hear that from the band that brought them “Buddy Holly.” As a result, it was voted one of the worst albums of the year in a Rolling Stone reader poll. The album’s reception was so bad that the band went on hiatus after the Pinkerton Tour.

Years later, bands like Jimmy Eat World and Saves the Day started talking about how much inspiration they took from Pinkerton. The same people who called it one of the worst albums of the year rated it among the best albums ever released. In 2016, it received Platinum certification.

Featured Image by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images