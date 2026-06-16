On This Day in 2021, Luke Combs Hit No. 1 With the Song That Tied a Record Set by Another Country Star Named Luke

On this day (June 16) in 2021, Luke Combs was at No. 1 on both Billboard country singles charts with “Forever After All.” It reigned over the Hot Country Songs chart for nine consecutive weeks and the Country Airplay chart for six. Upon its release, it broke streaming records on multiple platforms. Additionally, it tied a chart record previously set by Luke Bryan.

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Combs released “Forever After All” as the lead single from What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the deluxe edition of his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. So, it was technically the sixth single–and sixth Country Airplay No. 1–from his second album. This tied the record set by Luke Bryan, whose 2015 album, Kill the Lights, produced six chart-toppers. Combs broke the record in November, when “Cold As You” reached the top of the chart.

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“Forever After All” dominated more than the Billboard charts. The song also broke streaming records on Spotify and Apple Music. It topped Apple’s global chart and set the record for the most first-day streams for a country song. It had the most first-day streams for a country song from a solo artist on Spotify.

“Forever After All” Marked a Special Time in Luke Combs’ Life

“Forever After All” was incredibly successful, helping Luke Combs make country music history a few more times. However, that likely won’t be what makes it a memorable release for the North Carolina native.

“That was actually the first song that I wrote in our house out here in Tennessee,” Combs said. “My wife and I bought our first house together about a year ago. It was really neat to have that first song be here. I wrote that with Bob Williford and Drew Parker, two guys I write with pretty frequently and I’m very comfortable with and that I feel like I write great stuff with,” he added. “It’s easier to open up with guys that you’ve written with a lot.”

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