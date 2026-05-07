Luke Combs Just Shattered Yet Another Record—This Time Surpassing Garth Brooks

Luke Combs’ ascent in country music should be studied. A strong showing on iTunes sent his debut single “Hurricane” to the charts in 2015 and led to a record deal with Sony Music Nashville. He has since sent a record-breaking 20 singles to the top of the Country Airplay chart and picked up the Country Music Association’s coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy not once, but twice. After taking a step back to focus on his family in 2025, Combs, 36, is back on the road in 2026 with his headlining My Kinda Saturday Night tour, in support of his sixth studio album The Way I Am. And after opening the tour in March to a record-breaking crowd, the “Fast Car” crooner has now bested none other than Garth Brooks.

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Another Record-Breaking Night

Taking the stage at the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday (May 2), Luke Combs got the crowd riled up as he shotgunned beers with Peyton Manning and other Vols legends. He also welcomed special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, and Thelma & James.

A roaring crowd of 92,045 fans were on hand to witness the spectacle—making Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night stop the highest-attended single show in the history of Neyland Stadium.

Those numbers topped a record set by Garth Brooks in November 2019, which drew 84,846 fans.

Morgan Wallen still holds the two-show record with 156,161 fans.

Impressively, this isn’t even Combs’ first record-setting stop along the My Kinda Saturday Night tour. On March 21, 70,921 people packed into Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for his opening night performance. This topped the venue’s previous record of 70,482 for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing bout in September 2025.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Gifts $150K to Indiana Children’s Hospital Amid His Packs with Purpose Initiative]

This Isn’t Luke Combs’ First Time Beating Garth Brooks

Before he broke onto the country music scene a decade ago, Luke Combs’ parents urged pragmatism as their son pursued his dreams in Nashville. In fact, Combs’ father specifically told him, “You’ll never be Garth Brooks.”

In January of this year, the North Carolina native became the highest-certified country music artist in history—bumping none other than Garth Brooks from the top spot he’d held for 20 years.

Brooks doesn’t seem to mind the competition, recently telling GQ, “In my opinion, Luke is the future of country music. And if I’m right, country music’s in good hands.”

Luke Combs will wrap up his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with an Aug. 2 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Featured image by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage