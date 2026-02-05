On This Day in 2024, the World Lost the Country Superstar Who Left Behind a Legacy of Patriotism and Philanthropy

On this day (February 5) in 2024, Toby Keith died in his sleep after a years-long battle with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old. Keith is best remembered for his long list of hit country songs. However, he was also an avid supporter of the American military and regularly gave back to some of the most vulnerable members of his community.

Keith rose to fame in 1993 after his debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” topped the Hot Country Songs chart. He followed that with a long line of hits, including “Who’s That Man,” “You Ain’t Much Fun,” “How Do You Like Me Now,” and many more. All told, Keith topped the country singles chart 20 times.

While he was one of the biggest country stars of the 1990s, his popularity didn’t fade after the decade ended. In fact, he released some of his most memorable songs in the new millennium. He landed his final No. 1 in 2011 with “Made in America,” which also reached No. 40 on the Hot 100.

Toby Keith Was More Than a Musician

Toby Keith gave the country music world a long list of hit songs and albums. However, that isn’t all he gave to the world. He did all that he could to help children with cancer and their families.

First, Keith helped found Ally’s House in 2004. Named for Allison Webb, the daughter of one of his former bandmates who was taken by cancer just weeks before her third birthday, the non-profit organization offers financial assistance to families of children with cancer.

Two years later, he established the Toby Keith Foundation with the goal of building housing for children with cancer and their families. Seven years later, the foundation established the OK Kids Korral, a facility for families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment at the OU Medical Center to stay during their treatment. Keith’s annual golf tournament has raised more than $15 million for the OK Kids Korral.

Keith was also a lifelong patriot who used his platform to support the United States military. He traveled to foreign bases to perform for the troops and did all he could to boost their morale. Armando Rosell, a member of the executive advisory council of the Toby Keith Foundation, spoke to The Oklahoman about the superstar’s respect for those who serve. “He loved the OK Kids Korral, but he also loved first responders and everybody in the military. He was committed to those guys,” Rosell said. “And he saw the importance of recognizing them, especially the people in the military who were putting their lives out there for us to fight for our freedom.”

