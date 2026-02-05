Ella Langley Asks Fans for Help To Make History: “Let’s Do It for Women & Let’s Do It for Country Music”

Ella Langley is asking her fans for a favor. The country singer recently took to her Instagram Story to encourage fans to stream her song, “Choosin’ Texas,” to help her land the top spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Langley began her plea by sharing a screenshot of the current chart standings. At publishing time, Langley’s song is in the No. 2 position behind Harry Styles’ latest single, “Aperture.”

“Y’all have put me in a position to do something only a few females in country music history have ever done,” Langley wrote. “I’m getting told we’re neck and neck on getting the No. 1 and if we have one last push on iTunes we might make country music history!”

According to Langley, less then 10 women in country music history have nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I know we can do it,” she wrote. “Let’s do it for women & let’s do it for country music.”

Ella Langley’s History-Making Potential

Regardless of if it lands the top spot, “Choosin’ Texas” has already been a massive hit for Langley. Back in January, the song became Langley’s first top 10 hit on the chart when it landed at No. 5.

According to Billboard, since 2000 only 12 women or all-female groups have charted in the Hot 100’s top 10 with a country song. The outlet added that just 1.7 percent of all top 10s this century have been country songs by women.

As for the top position, Carrie Underwood’s “Inside Your Heaven” hit the top spot in 2005, Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” did so in 2012, Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” achieved the feat in 2021, and Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” nabbed No. 1 in 2024.

Additionally, two country songs with features by women previously landed in the top position. “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves did so in 2023, while “What I Want” by Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae did so in 2025.

Langley’s success comes amid significant anticipation for her sophomore album, Dandelion, which is due out April 10.

