Sierra Ferrell Just Announced the Heavy Petal Tour for 2026

Country/folk singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell just announced a slate of tour dates for 2026.

The 33-date run, dubbed the Heavy Petal Tour (as a reference no doubt to the singer’s floral stage arrangements), will see the whimsical breakout folk music star stopping in major North American and European markets through spring and summer 2026.

The Heavy Petal Tour will include a number of festival dates, including the Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio, as well as two back-to-back nights in Nashville supporting the Red Clay Strays at Bridgestone Arena. The run kicks off May 30 in Portland, Oregon, and wraps in Nashville October 23.

View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get Sierra Ferrell Tickets

Artist presale will begin Tuesday, February 10 at 10 AM EST via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now! General onsale will begin Thursday, February 12 at the same time, also on Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to Sierra Ferrell’s Heavy Petal Tour at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

May 30 — Portland, OR

May 31 — Spokane, WA

June 8 — Grand Rapids, MI

June 10 — Chicago, IL

June 12 — Columbus, OH

June 13 — Columbus, OH*

June 24 — Manchester, UK

June 26 — Glasgow, UK

June 27 — Chelmsford, UK*

June 29 — Paris, FR

June 30 — Amsterdam, NL

July 1 — Hamburg, DE

July 3 — Roskilde, DK*

July 4 — Beuningen, NL*

July 5 — Werchter, BE*

July 7 — London, UK

August 6 — Santa Barbara, CA

August 9 — Alta, WY*

August 14 — Bentonville, AR

August 15 — Birmingham, AL

August 16 — Lewisburg, WV*

August 28 — Iowa City, IA

August 29 — Milwaukee, WI

August 30 — Saint Paul, MN*

September 1 — Pittsburgh, PA

September 2 — Lewiston, NY

September 4 — Shelburne, VT

September 5 — Portland, ME

September 6 — Northampton, MA

September 8 — Charlottesville, VA

September 11–13 — Bristol, TN/VA*

October 22 — Nashville, TN†

October 23 — Nashville, TN†

* Festival date

† Supporting The Red Clay Strays

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

