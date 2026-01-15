On This Day in 2025, Country Music Said Goodbye to the George Jones Duet Partner Who Found Solo Fame in the 70s Before Penning Songs for Legendary Artists

On this day (January 15) in 2025, Melba Montgomery died in a care facility in Nashville after a years-long battle with dementia at the age of 86. She left behind a long legacy of great country music. Early in her career, she was largely a duet singer. Notably, she recorded several duets with George Jones. Then, in the 1970s, she found success as a solo artist. Later in her career, she wrote songs recorded by George Strait, Randy Travis, and other top-tier artists of the ’80s and ’90s.

Montgomery started her career as the “girl singer” in Roy Acuff’s road band. After leaving that role, she began her solo career. She released her debut single, “Shoe Old Ranger,” in 1962. Her first charting single, “I’m No Longer in Your Heart,” came the next year, peaking at No. 22 on the country chart. It would be nearly a decade before Montgomery found success as a solo artist.

Throughout the 1960s, she found fairly consistent success as a duet partner. For instance, her first hit was “We Must Have Been Out of Our Minds,” which peaked at No. 3 on the country chart. She co-wrote and recorded the song with George Jones. The duo would go on to record four collaborative albums. Additionally, Montgomery recorded duet albums with Charlie Louvin of the Louvin Brothers and Gene Pitney.

Melba Montgomery Finds Solo Success

A decade after landing her first hit, Melba Montgomery inked a deal with Elektra Records and released her self-titled album. The lead single, “Wrap Your Love Around Me,” peaked at No. 38. The next year, the title track from No Charge became her first and only solo No. 1.

Montgomery is one of those artists who proves that chart success and quality aren’t the same thing. She launched album after album of top-notch country music. However, “No Charge” was her last single to reach the top 10.

Montgomery Wrote Songs for Country Stars

Melba Montgomery wrote or co-wrote most of the duets she sang with George Jones, Gene Pitney, and Charlie Louvin. Later in her career, she shifted her focus to songwriting and had her work recorded by a long list of stars. Rhonda Vincent, Sara Evans, Terri Clark, and many more cut her songs.

For instance, Willie Nelson and Mary Kay Place had a hit duet with “Something to Brag About.” George Strait took her song “What Do You Say to That” to the top five. Additionally, Randy Travis used her song “You and You Alone” as the title track from his 1996 album.

Through her voice and songwriting, Melba Montgomery left a lasting mark on the world of country music. To say that the genre is better for her contributions would be an understatement.

