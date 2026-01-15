3 Southern Rock Songs From the 21st Century That Pump Pure Adrenaline Into the Bloodstream

Let’s be real, the days of The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and The Marshall Tucker Band are over. They have been for a while, but that doesn’t mean that all Southern rock is gone; it just means that it is a little harder to find, as it is not a dominant contemporary rock genre. If you’re looking for some contemporary Southern rock, we suggest you listen to these three, as they will pump pure adrenaline into your bloodstream.

“Ramblin’” by The Red Clay Strays

If you’ve been searching for that old-school sound, then you’ve found it right here, with this one track. While the majority of The Red Clay Strays‘ catalog hosts that classic Southern rock sound, this one does so most evidently.

Released in 2024, “Ramblin’” is an in-your-face Southern rock song with a fast tempo, swift melody, and a positive anger that makes you want to break something. When it comes to mainstream Southern rock/country artists, there are only a few artists that have been able to replicate that sacred sound, and The Strays are one of them.

“Call To Arms” by Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson‘s 2016 track “Call To Arms” isn’t strictly Southern rock, but it is certainly akin to it. Instead of being purely Southern rock, it is more a fusion of funk, jazz, blues, punk, rock, and Southern rock. Though, frankly, genre tags don’t matter much when it comes to these songs, because all in all, it rips the flesh right off your skin…In a good way.

We could go on and on about how Simpson is one of the few players left in the world who plays with the same tenacity as the greats. However, words are just words. So to prove both our points, we will leave you the video attached above.

“The Well” by Marcus King

In addition to The Red Clay Strays, another player purely preserving the Southern rock sound of the past is Marcus King. To us, he and his band are the second-coming of the classic bands we so love and mentioned above. Consequently, he has stolen the hearts of Southern rock fans around the world, especially on “The Well”.

Released in 2020, the single has everything you, as a Southern rock fan, need. A strong bass drum, penetrating guitar solos, a bluesy melody, and most importantly, an attitude. Marcus King and “The Well” is something to cherish, and if you aren’t familiar with the off-Broadway man, then just know, there is far more where this came from.

Photo Credit: Fletcher Moore/Courtesy of Big Feat PR