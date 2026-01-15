Harry Styles Announces First New Album in Four Years

Harry Styles is back! The former One Direction member just announced that he’ll release his fourth solo album on March 6.

Videos by American Songwriter

Titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., the 12-track LP was executive produced by Kid Harpoon, Styles’ longtime collaborator.

Styles hasn’t released any new music since his 2022 album, Harry’s House.

The LP was a massive hit, winning GRAMMYs for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 65th annual ceremony.

Harry’s House was a chart success too. The LP nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for two weeks, and spent 119 weeks on the chart overall.

“As It Was,” the lead single off the LP, spent 15 weeks in the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. It lasted for 61 weeks on the chart overall.

Meanwhile, “Late Night Talking” peaked at No. 3 and spent 24 weeks on the chart.

Harry Styles Tour Rumors

Styles’ album news comes after reports surfaced that the singer has landed a residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2026.

Page Six reported that Styles will helm MSG “for a significant amount of time,” though no dates or other details have been revealed.

If true, Styles’ 2026 MSG stint would mark his second residency at the world-famous venue. While on his Love on Tour, Styles had a 15-night, sold-out run at the arena.

That two-year long tour is the last time Styles performed. After COVID-caused delays, Styles kicked of the tour in Las Vegas on Sept. 4, 2021. At the time, the trek was in support of his 2019 album, Fine Line.

Styles proceeded to travel the world for Love on Tour, eventually encorporating songs from Harry’s House after its May 2022 release.

The tour wrapped on July 22, 2023, in Reggio Emilia, Italy. After the tour’s conclusion, Styles called the trek “the greatest experience of my life.

“Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did,” Styles wrote. “Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles