On This Thanksgiving Day in 2003, Toby Keith Topped Off the American Holiday With an All-American Performance

Aside from the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving is arguably the most quintessentially American holiday. Frankly, some may argue that Thanksgiving is more American than the Fourth of July. Regardless, what makes Thanksgiving so American? Is the holiday’s origin? Of course, is it the cuisine? Of course, but what also makes it so American is the festivities of the day. In particular, NFL football, and on this Thanksgiving day, November 27, 2003, Toby Keith topped off the ultra-American holiday with an ultra-American performance during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since 1966, outside of two years, the Dallas Cowboys have played on every Thanksgiving. The inevitabilities of Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, gravy, pumpkin pie, and the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving in 2003, the Dallas Cowboys routinely took center stage on television screens across America when they faced off against the Miami Dolphins. America’s team lost the game, but regardless, the game gave way to one of the most American performances of all time, and that is all thanks to Toby Keith.

Toby Keith Gave the Masses American Country Music on One of America’s Biggest Days

If you are familiar with NFL football, then you very well know that the Dallas Cowboys are often considered America’s team. Now, in recent years, that title has become questionable given the franchise’s fall into mediocrity. Despite their mid-tier talent, they are still a cultural powerhouse, and the Thanksgiving game is one of the many factors that establish them as such.

Over the years, performers who have graced the Cowboys’ stadium on the holiday include Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and several other major country music players. Needless to say, it is a country music affair, and on this Thanksgiving, November 27, 2003, Toby Keith helped add to the event’s lore.

During his halftime performance, Keith performed his staples “Beer For My Horses”, “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue”, and “How Do You Like Me Now?!”. To this day, it is one of the most iconic halftime performances in NFL history. Even though the Cowboys didn’t walk away with a win that day, Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys’ management gave Americans a red, white, and blue ribbon atop the already neatly packaged American holiday. And this year, the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game will carry on the tradition, as Post Malone is set to perform at halftime during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns