Cynthia Erivo Brings “Feeling Good” to Life at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande teamed up once again to bring the world of Wicked to life. Released on November 21, Wicked: For Good completely shattered the box office with a $150 million opening weekend. Other films like The Running Man and Predator: Badlands didn’t even cross $10 million. With Wicked: For Good, just the latest installment in the Wicked franchise, Erivo found herself wearing a different hat when she received the honor of opening the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a special performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having performed on stage and the silver screen, Erivo felt right at home when the cameras turned to her. With thousands in attendance and millions watching around the world, the actress set the tone when covering “Feeling Good.”

As for Erivo’s performance, fans wrote, “Nothing says Happy Thanksgiving from the Macy’s Day Parade like this opening banger.” One person added, “Waking up with Cynthia Erivo on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade already made my morning a good one.”

With nearly 30 performers expected to sing throughout the parade, having to follow Erivo might bring a little pressure. During the event, the schedule consisted of Lainey Wilson, Lil Jon, Shaggy, Jewel, Foreigner, Busta Rhymes, and more will sing.

[RELATED: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Kick Off Oscars on a High Note With Gravity-Defying Performance]

Cynthia Erivo Goes From ‘Wicked’ To ‘I Forgive You’

It wouldn’t be a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade without a few balloons. Bringing back classics like Snoopy, Spider-Man, and Smokey Bear, this year will introduce a few new ones, including Shrek’s Onion Carriage, PAC-MAN, Mario, Derby Tiger, and Buzz Lightyear.

Aside from her portrayal as Elphaba in Wicked, Erivo holds a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award thanks to her talents. And those talents went beyond the stage. Back in June, she released her second studio album, I Forgive You.

While still filming Wicked, Erivo used her time away from set to work on the album, focusing on themes of vulnerability and authenticity. When released, the album climbed to No. 2 on the UK R&B Albums chart. In the United States, it landed No. 45 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Although she gained praise from fans for her performance, Erivo nearly missed the parade after losing her voice when promoting her newest film. Thankfully, Grande was nearby and made sure she rested her voice. Grande told reporters, “I’m not letting her speak. She has to rest her voice.”

Following Grande’s orders, it seemed to do the trick as Erivo regained her voice in the nick of time, stepping onto the parade route with the confidence and command only Elphaba could possess.



(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)