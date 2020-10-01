Sasha Sloan Has ‘Keep Going’ Advice For Aspiring Songwriters

When Camila Cabello’s “Never Be the Same” comes on the radio, Sasha Sloan is the name that should be on your mind. A talented independent recording artist, Sloan has made waves in the pop scene as a songwriter.

She has released a series of EPs and singles since 2018, working with fellow independent artists and producer King Henry. Following her activity, one finds a history of collaboration and a desire to learn from other artists.

Alongside her independent single releases, Sloan has worked as a songwriter with the likes of Katy Perry, P!nk, and John Legend. She was featured with co-writer Kygo on his song “This Town,” as well as the 2020 release “I’ll Wait.” In 2019, she performed her single “Older” on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

In early August, Sloan announced the release of her first full-length album, Only Child. The album will feature her singles “Lie,” “House With No Mirrors,” and “Is It Just Me?” that were made available to stream over the summer.

As she prepared for the release, Sloan revealed the mindset that led to the creation of some of America’s top hits: “Write with as many people as you possibly can,” she said. “When you think you’ve written all the songs you possibly can, keep going until you find your core collaborators that you love working with and who feel like a family. Then, you’ll hit your groove.”

Among her listeners, Sloan has created the expectation for honest music that speaks to the heart of personal battles. She brings fans along for her journey into trusting herself and her own abilities in all of her work, and this is the advice she offers budding songwriters as well.

“You’re going to have a lot of bad sessions before you have any good ones,” she admitted. “When you feel like quitting, don’t. The people who don’t quit are the ones who make it. You have to keep going. Trust yourself. It’ll all fall into place eventually. Trust the process. Surround yourself with a good team.”

Only Child will be released on October 16, with her singles already available to stream on YouTube and Spotify.