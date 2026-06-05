Charley Crockett Teases ‘Clovis’ at CMA Fest Amid Ongoing Legal Complications

Since 2021, Charley Crockett has consistently released two albums a year. While skipping 2023, he followed the trend with albums like Visions of Dallas, Lonesome Drifter, Dollar a Day, and his last, Age of the Ram, which hit streaming platforms on April 3. Less than a month later, Crockett returned to the airwaves with another new album, Clovis. But while fans rushed to hear the new music, it quickly vanished without a trace. Now, after weeks of rumors, Crockett decided to break his silence with a special treat for fans.

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Although major details surrounding Clovis remain unknown, most believe it centered around Age of the Ram. Other than showcasing Crockett’s talent, it was the last album he recorded under the Island Records label. When working on Clovis with Shooter Jennings, the singer sought to take control of his country music career.

While performing at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville, Crockett took a moment to reassure fans that the album was on the way. “I’m sorry about that record I put out a little ways back that got pulled down. I promise y’all I’m gonna get it back on the street in two shakes of a lamb’s tail.”

[RELATED: Charley Crockett Fans Left Confused After Another Project Disappears]

Charley Crockett Is Giving Fans At CMA Fest ‘Clovis’ Early

Crockett didn’t dive into exact details about the legal side of the album, but he wasn’t the only one promoting Clovis. Jennings also posted an update on Twitter. He wrote, “It is coming back! With physical.”

It is coming back! With physical! — Shooter Jennings (@shooterjennings) May 25, 2026

In a world dominated by streaming, the idea of owning a physical copy of any album might seem foreign to the new generation of music lovers. But for Crockett, he hoped to offer fans an escape from the digital age by handing out free CDs of Clovis during CMA Fest. While the album remains unavailable on streaming platforms, the giveaway served as proof that the project is very much alive.

For those who happen to be attending the CMA Fest in Nashville, they might want to keep an eye out for a member of Crockett’s team. According to the singer, “I got a loyal street team around this week in Nashville. I’d be there but I’m in some legal trouble I won’t bore you with. They’ll be handing out CDs for free. You know, the way I got here.”

Not letting the industry dictate his next move, Crockett was determined to get Clovis to fans one way or another. And even with legal issues looming, he made it clear that he is in control of his own destiny in country music.

(Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)