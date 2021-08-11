Opening Today: Morrison Hotel Gallery’s Summer Issue

A photographic celebration of a time when rockstars and supermodels “cavorted in sun-kissed splendor”

Opening today, August 11, 2021 online at www.morrisonhotelgallery.com and at all three Morrison Hotel Galleries ( New York, Los Angeles and Lahaina, Hawaii) is Morrison Hotel Gallery’s Summer Issue. It provides, according to the press release, “a fresh look at beautiful creatures of a first-order yesteryear when rockstars and supermodels cavorted in sun-kissed splendor like Greco-Roman idols. “

These are pictures of the masters of easy living, all captured on candid camera by renowned photographers Henry Diltz, Dave Stewart, Pattie Boyd, Bill Bernstein, Michael Cooper, Arthur Elgort, Paul Ferrara, David Gahr, Lynn Goldsmith, Jamie Hince, John R. Hamilton, George Hoyningen-Huene, Art Kane, Lisa Law, Ken Regan, Arnaud de Rosnay, Al Satterwhite, Chris Stein, Chris von Wangenheim and Guy Webster, among others.

“The Swim Class, 1965” by Al Satterwhite



Evoking visions of picturesque beaches from a time when St. Tropez sizzled, Morrison Hotel Galley invites you to dive into this bounty of golden splendor with Summer Issue now on view at morrisonhotelgallery.com, and with with select works on view at MHG locations.

To enjoy Summer Issue and take a summertime trip through Morrison Hotel Gallery’s other collections, visit www.morrisonhotelgallery.com or stop by in person.

Of all the photos in the exhibit, the 1964 John Hamilton photo of Brigitte Bardot trying to cool off while shooting a film in Mexico is one of the most memorable. In sweltering Cuautla, Mexico, suffering from near-heatstroke, still she looks luminous.

“The unbearable heat continued throughout filming,” said Hamilton, “and the only respite allowed Brigitte was the little water bucket she used to cool her feet.”

Brigitte Bardot, Cuautla, Mexico, 1964.

Photo by John Hamilton



Morrison Hotel Gallery is the world’s leading brand in fine art music photography representing over 125 of the world’s finest music photographers and their archives. Their vast catalog of photography encompasses jazz, blues, and rock imagery spanning several generations through to today’s contemporary music artists and now includes iconic photographs in the world of celebrity and sports as well.



MHG has a robust online presence, featuring over 100,000 images searchable by photographer, music artist, band or concert.



