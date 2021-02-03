Miko Marks Looks For Unity On “Hold It Together”

It’s not easy to be named as one of People Magazine’s “Nashville’s Hottest New Country Star.” It’s even harder to try to reclaim that title a dozen years later.

Miko Marks is no stranger to country music. Having first arrived in Music City back in 2003, for years Marks was making noise in all the right spots. She immersed herself in the community playing all over town, including the CMA Fest in downtown Nashville. Yet as her legions of fans grew, so did the industry walls she had to climb. According to Marks, she recalls “rules” for being able to play the largest CMA Fest showcases, those of which contained criteria nearly impossible to achieve for independent artists like herself.

To be fair, it was a different time in 2003. The internet and social media were nowhere near what they are now, and Spotify playlists weren’t even a thing. To be unfair, the early to mid 2000’s were also a different time for artists like Miko Marks. It wasn’t just that she was a woman in county music, but she was a black woman at that.

In the end, it all became too much. Even with all of her accolades and fan base successes, Marks ultimately made the decision to pack up her life and move to California.

These days, the world of country music has changed and so has Marks. Artists aren’t as dependent to major label deals like they once were, and the exclusionary walls have been kicked and cracked. Sure, the late Charley Pride came before her, but artists like Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown have blown some doors open since she left as well.

Now, Marks is back and instead of trying to dance for Music Row, she’s dictating the terms. With her new album Our Country ready for release in March of 2021, her first in thirteen years, she’s locked arms with American Songwriter to world premiere the song “Hold it Together.”

Funky, bluesy and groovy; “Hold It Together” isn’t glitter pop, play the game, “look at me I’m pretty” country. Marks didn’t come back on a whim and she sure as hell has something to say. That said, the song isn’t angry. Instead, it carries a message of inner strength. With vocals reminiscent of a young Martina McBride with hints of Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, Marks and her band “The Resurrectors,” comprised of her co-producers Steve Wyreman (Jay-Z, John Legend, Rihanna, Leon Bridges) and Justin Phipps (Founder of Redtone Records), hit a high watermark many new artists fail to achieve.

“’Hold It Together’ was written in 2020 with my good friend and guitarist of 15 years, Victor Campos,” shares Marks. “This year has been volatile, uncertain and disheartening to say the least. The pandemic, systemic racism and economic injustice have been at the forefront of our country’s darkest hours. As a divided nation, we cannot stand. We must come together and face our truths, healing our wounds through unity.

“The only way we can do this is to listen to the voices of the people, practicing compassion and self-reflection so that we can be a better nation.”