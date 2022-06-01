Panic! At the Disco Kicks off a New Era with “Viva Las Vengeance”

After a four-year album release hiatus, Panic! At the Disco is back. (Same panic different disco, if you will.) Kicking off this new era is the single release of the song “Viva Las Vengeance,” the title track from the pop group’s forthecoming album on August 19.

“Viva Las Vengeance” is a punchy, upbeat track that highlights frontman Brendon Urie’s finetuned wailings. I don’t wanna be a diva/ I just wanna be free, Urie sings, On a sofa with Sativa/ Living the dream. Urie also delivers these lyrics in a Brendan Walter, ’80s-inspired tragic music video. Watch the “Viva Las Vengeance” music video below.

Of the album, Urie remembers that inspiration bubbled up naturally. “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie said in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

To support Panic! At the Disco’s seventh album, the pop outfit has announced their Viva Las Vengeance World Tour. The tour will get rollin’ in September in Austin, Texas, and wrap up in San Francisco, California, in October. Find the full list of tour dates below.

Viva Las Vengeance World Tour

September 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 1 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 2 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 4 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 7 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 9 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center (with Marina and Little Image)

October 11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Marina and Little Image)

October 19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)

October 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers)