The Black Keys Release New Single “It Ain’t Over” Ahead of New LP

Today (April 27), blues-rock band The Black Keys have released their latest single ahead of their new album, Dropout Boogie.

The new single, “It Ain’t Over,” portends the new LP’s release. That record is set to drop on May 13. Check out the new song below.

The new track follows the band’s earlier single, “Wild Child.” features on Dropout Boogie, which will be released one day before the twentieth anniversary of the band’s first LP release, The Big Come Up.

All of the songs on the new record were written by the Akron, Ohio-born duo of frontman Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney.

The Black Keys will head out on a tour of North America for the first time in three years starting in July. They will be joined by Band of Horses on all dates along with Auerbach-produced bands Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (August 24-September 9) and the Velveteers (October 2-18).

See the full list of tour dates here below.

The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour dates and cities:

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Photo Credit: Jim Herrington / GrandstandHG