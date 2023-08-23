Patty Loveless Comes “Full Circle” with New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Patty Loveless reflected on her life and career during a special appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. On Tuesday night (August 22), the singer/songwriter gave an emotional speech at the opening celebration of the Hall of Fame’s latest exhibit, Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth.

“I see my family directly in front of me, and I’m just so excited to see everyone sharing this exhibit with you,” Loveless told the crowd of guests gathered inside the Hall of Fame rotunda. “I’m so proud of what they’ve done. I was full of emotions when I saw it all.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The exhibit, which opened to the public today (August 23), gives a retrospective of Loveless’ winding path through country music stardom. Through a collection of memorabilia that includes handwritten lyric sheets, stagewear from pivotal performances, and instruments, visitors travel through the Kentucky native’s extensive career.

Since the release of her 1986 self-titled album, Loveless has earned five No. 1 hits and released 16 studio albums, with four of those LPs earning platinum certification. Her modern take on traditional country and bluegrass has earned her critical acclaim through the decades, even as her commercial success waxed and waned.

In April, Loveless was selected for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside Tanya Tucker and songwriter Bob McDill, which will be formalized with a medallion ceremony this October.

An array of special guests were on hand for Tuesday night’s opening ceremony, including Emmylou Harris, producer Tony Brown, and the multi-talented musician Emory Gordy Jr., Loveless’s husband of 33 years.

“I feel like I’ve come full circle and that all of these artists—Dolly [Parton], Porter [Wagoner], everyone that’s here now—I can stand beside them, hold their hands, and form a circle so that we will welcome others to come in,” said Loveless. “[There are] so many more that are deserving to come.”

Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Before leaving the stage with one final message of thanks, Loveless offered advice to artists hoping to follow in her footsteps.

“Dream on,” she told the crowd. “It comes true.”

Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth is open now and available to view through October 2024. Visitors can find more information on the exhibit and ticketing options at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s official website.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images, Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)