Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Announces Patty Loveless Exhibit

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum adds to its eclectic collection of country music memorabilia and artifacts with the upcoming Patty Loveless: No Trouble With the Truth exhibit.

The exhibit will encompass the entirety of Loveless’ career as it traces her from a Kentucky-born music prodigy all the way to a Grammy Award-winning Country Music Hall of Fame member-elect. The title of the exhibit, No Trouble With the Truth, seemingly stays committed to its word given that the museum is showcasing everything from Loveless’ very first Epiphone acoustic guitar to her Black Tie Oleg Cassini dress she wore when she received her award for Vocal Event of the Year Award at the Country Music Association Awards in 1998.

The tracking of Loveless’s career from the Appalachian mountains to the Hall of Fame’s 2023 Medallion Ceremony is what excites her about her exhibit; as she states regarding the presentation of her first guitar, “Now that guitar will be displayed in my exhibit…where it truly belongs with other memorabilia of the many people that supported me throughout my musical journey to whom I’m forever grateful,” she said in a release.

CEO of The Hall of Fame, Kyle Young, shares a similar sense of excitement. “Patty Loveless achieved lasting success by merging traditional country music styles with a modern sensibility in her song choices and musical arrangements,” he said. “She has remained focused on conveying deep emotion through her lyrics and recordings, and her influence resonates throughout today’s generation of country artists.”

In addition to the vast array of Loveless artifacts, on August 26 (three days after the exhibit’s opening on August 23), the singer will participate in a conversation about the exhibit and, subsequently, perform in the museum’s CMA Theatre.

The exhibit will run from August 23 through October 2024. This October, Loveless will be inducted into the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame class alongside Bob McDill and Tanya Tucker.

For information regarding ticket sales and other details click HERE.

