All for the Hall: See Photos from Keith Urban and Vince Gill’s Nashville Show That Raised Close to $1 Million

Keith Urban and Vince Gill returned to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to co-host All For the Hall, the eighth benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Tuesday (December 5). The theme for the 2023 event is “The Song Remembers When,” named after the title track of Yearwood’s 1993 album. The song came in the midst of Yearwood’s streak of hits in the early 1990s, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“Getting to curate, create, and collaborate on our All for the Hall shows has always been mad fun for me,” Urban shared in an earlier statement. “There’s so much love and respect for all the work the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum does, not only from the artists and the industry but the audience too. I love that Vince will be there with me again this year – and we have another incredible ‘guest list’ and always some surprises too! LET’S ROLL.”

The night featured country’s brightest stars, including Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Brenda Lee, and more. Each artist got the chance to perform one of their greatest hits, as well as a featured song by another artist. The night was a laid-back evening of music and memories as it raised close to 1 million dollars to benefit the hall. Check out photos from the big event.

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum