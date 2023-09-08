Keith Urban Leads Lineup for ‘All For the Hall’ Benefit Concert

Keith Urban is continuing to show support for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum by helping to curate the lineup for the benefit concert for the establishment. Urban and Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill are returning as co-hosts for the Nashville All for the Hall event which finds them calling on many of their friends and peers.

The all-star lineup features performances by generations of country superstars. Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Dierks Bentley and Mickey Guyton will join Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn, Patty Griffin and Patty Loveless for performances at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on December 5. Gill and Urban will also perform.

The theme for the 2023 event is “The Song Remembers When,” named after the title track of Yearwood’s 1993 album. The song came in the midst of Yearwood’s streak of hits in the early 1990s, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Each performer will sing one of their own hits, along with a song that was the soundtrack to an important moment or memory in their life.

“Our theme for this year’s All For The Hall is ‘The Song Remembers When’ – a song written by Hugh Prestwood and recorded by the incomparable @trishayearwood,” Urban shared on Twitter alongside a video of him performing “Remembers When” acoustically. “Songs bring back so many memories for all of us, fans and artists alike, so I thought it would be great to hear what our special guests choose and for them to share inside stories we’ve never heard before.”

“Getting to curate, create and collaborate on our All for the Hall shows has always been mad fun for me,” he added in a press statement. “There’s so much love and respect for all the work the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum does, not only from the artists and the industry, but the audience too. I love that Vince will be there with me again this year – and we have another incredible ‘guest list’ and always some surprises too! LET’S ROLL.”

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 15) at 11 a.m. ET.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT