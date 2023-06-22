Paul McCartney Clarifies AI Usage for New Beatles Song

As the music industry wrestles with the growing influence and technological progress of AI, many individuals are faced with the challenge of ethically integrating artificial intelligence into their creative endeavors. Recently, Paul McCartney made headlines when he revealed his intention to utilize AI in the finalization of a new, yet-to-be-named Beatles song. This announcement sparked intense reactions from supporters and critics alike, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding the role of AI in music.

Through a Tweet, McCartney clarified his previous comments about AI, tweeting, “Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.”

He went on to continue, “No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today on June 13, McCartney clarified that AI would specifically be employed to isolate the vocal tracks from background noise and instruments, with no intention to generate new content. He mentioned using AI technology to “extricate” the vocals of his late bandmate, John Lennon, from an old recording, intending to incorporate them into the untitled track.

While McCartney didn’t explicitly mention the song’s title, it is widely speculated to be none other than “Now and Then,” a composition by Lennon in 1978. This particular song was one of four demos shared by Yoko Ono for potential inclusion in the 1995 Beatles Anthology project. Lennon recorded these demos himself, playing the piano in his Dakota apartment using a cassette boombox. Out of the four songs, “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love” were considered suitable for the project, with the surviving Beatles, McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, adding additional instrumentation and harmony vocals.

However, the sound quality of the Lennon demo for the third song, titled “Now and Then,” was deemed subpar by Harrison, leading to its shelving and exclusion from the final project.

Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.



We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much… — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 22, 2023

