Gospel Group The Nelons Paves New Musical Path While Reflecting on Roots

Gospel music group The Nelons formed in 1977, but as the family band grew they strove to maintain connection with their roots while giving a present picture of current influences and inspirations, according to group member Jason Clark.

Clark told American Songwriter while working on their latest record, “Peace At Last,” the group found themselves evaluating the current artistic bents of each group member, looking for the best ways to incorporate ideas both sonically and lyrically. Clark noted the group was not going to be The Nelons of the 70’s and 80’s anymore. With a whole new sound and they wanted to go with who they are naturally, right now.

“We’re so proud of our heritage, we’re so proud of our legacy, but we have a new path to walk. We have a new frontier to pioneer,” Clark explained. “We all have different influences, so when I’m writing it’s always based around the family harmony.”

“A song is never finished until it’s literally mastered, we just keep tweaking,” Clark continued.

Some members bring influences of high, soaring melodies, while others prefer the low range, deep, rich tones and even americana styles. It’s the combination of these multiple sonic leanings, with the deeply rooted heart message that makes The Nelons music so powerful.

Clark noted how their family went through many hardships in the past year – from physical injuries with Clark himself undergoing open heart surgery and knee surgery to relocating – these experiences created a unifying theme behind the writing of the latest record.

“Looking back on all these things we’ve gone through as a family, as artists…I’m looking at these lyrics that we wrote starting last year, all these songs seem like this was their time,” Clark said. “This is the most unifying set of lyrics that we’ve probably written and released and if there’s ever a time for this unity and for us to be singing anthems of peace and to bring people hope and try to bring people together whatever they’re affiliations are in the world, these songs, this collection of music, does that.”

One key track from the record, Clark noted, is “Two Are Better Than One.” People aren’t made for separation, Clark said. “We as humans are made for community, we’re made to be together. That’s why so many of us are struggling emotionally. A lyric like ‘two are better than one,’ is music that can give us hope.”

Clark hopes to communicate that people don’t have to be alone, to deal with trials alone. “We need to be responsible in picking up the phone, and checking on people,” Clark said.

“Here we are, one day at a time, still here, still making it,” Clark continued. “This should give us some sort of comfort and should build our faith and knowing that ‘hey, we’re gonna make it, we’ve made it this far,’ and that’s what I want our music to say to people. I know it’s been difficult and I’m not trying to sweep that under the rug, but here we are, we’re still standing, and we have got to know that we have a purpose for our lives. We’re gonna make it, and so are you.”