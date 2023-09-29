Peter Gabriel Releases Dark-Side Mix of New Track “This Is Home”

Peter Gabriel treated fans to a new track on the full moon on Friday (September 29). The former Genesis lead singer dropped a dark-side mix of his track “This Is Home” by Tchad Blake from his forthcoming album i/o.

The track, which was written and produced by Gabriel, is considered a love song. “It began with inspiration from some of the great Tamla Motown rhythm sections so we’re trying to recreate that in a modern way, complete with the tambourine and handclaps,” Gabriel explained in a press release. “The groove I like a lot, Tony Levin does a great bass part there. I did an unusual thing for me in that I tried doing this low voice / high voice thing, so you get this almost conversational voice at the beginning and the second part is a higher, more emotional voice. I thought that would be both intimate and emotive to put the two side by side.”

Although Skrillex isn’t featured on the track, Gabriel reached out to the DJ and producer to brainstorm what would become “This Is Home.” Swedish male choir Orphei and orchestral arrangements from John Metcalfe also can be heard on “This Is Home.”

“I’d had a call from Skrillex, who’s a very talented musician, and I thought it would be interesting to see what he had in mind, so he came to my home studio and we sat down and talked and tried to evolve bits and pieces and it was mainly for this song,” Gabriel continued. “He was trying to encourage me to write a song about staying up all night in a night club and that sort of thing, but that’s not really my life so I made it more about family and home and I like it. Though we took the song in this other direction it was an interesting experience nonetheless, and I think it is good for me to be taken outside my normal comfort zone sometimes.”

There are a couple of mixes of “This Is Home,” including the newly released dark-side mix as well as the Mark ‘Spike’ Sent (bright-side mix). Hans-Martin Buff’s Atmos mix (in-side mix) will be released in mid-October on the next new moon.

Details on Gabriel’s full album i/o will be announced at a later date. Gabriel is currently on the i/o tour through October. Ticket information can be found HERE.

Check out the remaining tour dates below.

Friday, 29 September Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, 30 September Chicago, IL United Center

Monday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Saturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Monday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody Center

Thursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center

Photo by Phillip Massey/WireImage