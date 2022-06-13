Post Malone Announces Engagement and Birth of Baby Girl

Post Malone joined Howard Stern on his popular SiriusXM radio show Monday morning (June 13) dropping two bits of huge news—his engagement and his new dad status.

He casually mentioned the news while talking about what time he’d woken up to get to the studio. “2:30 in the afternoon,” he said. “I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music].”

Stern then clarified his comments by asking if the “baby girl” in question was the rapper’s girlfriend. Post replied saying, “That’s my daughter.” He then revealed his plans to keep things with her private because he wants her to “make her own decision.”

The finer details like the baby’s name or birthday have yet to be revealed and may never be, considering his decision to keep things private.

He then dropped the news that he was engaged in a similarly blasé fashion calling his partner “my fiancée” in the middle of their conversation. Watch the interview below.

The “Congratulations” singer announced he was expecting his first child with his long-term mystery girlfriend just last month. According to TMZ, the couple celebrated the happy occasion with a small, private party in Southern California.

He has made his position on fatherhood very clear, telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he “pumped beyond belief” to be a father in a recent interview. He also revealed he used to walk around with a baby doll as a child dreaming of one day having a kid.

“I thought that was the coolest thing,” he said of his doll. “I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

