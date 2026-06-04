Zach Top Announces New Stops on His Cold Beer & Country Music Tour: Dates, Guests, & How To Get Tickets

Zach Top is watching his dream become a reality in real time. Inspired by artists like Keith Whitley and George Strait, Top only dreamed of leaving his mark on the industry that entertained him throughout his childhood. Well, after releasing three studio albums, winning a Grammy Award, and releasing hit songs like “Sounds Like the Radio,” the singer is quickly becoming a household name in country. And it’s started to show as he announced new dates for his tour.

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The music industry gauges success in unique ways. For some, it is all about streaming. Others tend to focus on sales and accolades. But for most singers, nothing compares to stepping on stage to thousands of screaming fans. And Top would agree. But at the same time, he found himself with a wonderful problem.

[Get Tickets to See Zach Top Live Here]

With each new release, Top watched as his base continued to expand. As fans rushed to get tickets for his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour, some missed out. But making sure every person got a chance, Top shared the new dates on Instagram, writing, “What better way to kick off the tour today than announce some new shows. More cities, more Cold Beer & Country Music.”

[RELATED: Zach Top Surprises Nashville Crowd During Marcus King’s Tribute Performance of a 1970s Charlie Daniels Classic]

Zach Top Reveals Full Fall Concert Lineup

According to the original schedule, Top was expected to end his tour in Toronto on September 1 at Rogers Stadium. But with the added shows, the tour is now extended into October. The new dates included:

September 11—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic September 17—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena September 18—Anaheim, CA—Honda Center September 19—Fresno, CA—Boots In The Park September 25—Corpus Christi, TX—Hillard Center Arena September 26—San Antonio, TX—Frost Bank Center« October 2—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena October 3—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre October 8—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center October 9—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena October 10—St. Paul, MN—Grand Casino Arena October 15—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center October 16—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum October 17—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena October 23—Lafayette, LA—CAJUNDOME October 29—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena October 30—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

Not wanting to travel alone, Top brought more than a few hit singers along for the ride, like Cole Goodwin, Wyatt McCubbin, Lukas Nelson, Chris Stapleton, the Marcus King Band, and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

Don’t miss your second chance to see Top live as tickets for the additional concerts go on sale Friday, starting at 10:00 am.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)



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