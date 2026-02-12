Procol Harum’s Second-Biggest Hit Behind “A Whiter Shade of Pale” Was Written Years Before the Band Formed

Several months after releasing their highest-charting hit “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” which went to No. 5 in the U.S., Procol Harum had more movement in the UK, peaking at No. 6 with their second single, “Homburg,” another single that kept them in the Top 40 (at No. 34) in the U.S. After the success of both singles, it was the opening track of Procol Harum’s 1967 self-titled debut album that became one of the band’s second-highest charting songs in the U.S.



First released on their eponymous debut, “Conquistador” pushed the band back onto the U.S. charts at No. 16 and was one of the earlier tracks Gary Brooker and Keith Reid wrote, years before forming Procol Harum.



“Gary and I, before we formed Procol Harum, when we were just working together as songwriters and getting into it, we had this regular deal where he lived about 40 miles from London near the ocean, and I’d jump on a train once a week and go visit him,” recalled Reid in 2009. “He’d have a bunch of my lyrics, and he’d play me whatever he had been working on.”



What was different about “Conquistador” was that Brooker had already composed the music before they had any lyrics. “This particular time, though, I’d got down there, and he’d been working on a tune,” said Reid. “He said, ‘What does this sound like to you?’ and I said, ‘Oh, ‘Conquistador.’”

The title came to Reid, who co-founded the group but was not a performing member of the band, since Brooker’s music had some “Spanish flavor” in its melody. “I went into another room and started writing the words there and then,” recalled Reid. “Ninety-nine out of 100 of those Procol Harum songs were written the words first and then were set to music,” added Reid. “But that particular one, the words hadn’t existed before he had the musical idea.”



Like most Procol Harum songs, “Conquistador” was a mix of metaphors and poetic imagery, lined by Reid’s lyrics of an armour-plated Spanish soldier.



Conquistador, your stallion stands in need of company

And like some angel’s hallowed brow, you reek of purity

I see your armour-plated breast has long since lost its sheen

And in your death mask face, there are no signs which can be seen



Though I hoped for something to find

I could see no maze to unwind



Conquistador, a vulture sits upon your silver shield

And in your rusty scabbard now the sand has taken seed

I know your jewel-encrusted blade has not been plundered still

Sea has washed across your face

And taken of its fill

English rock band Procol Harum in London in May 1967.

“Conquistador,” 1972

In 1972, “Conquistador” had a revival when it was released as a single from the band’s live album, Procol Harum Live with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.



“I would say something off of the Edmonton Symphony live album, ‘Procol Harum Live with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra,’” said Brooker in a 2010 interview when asked about his best vocal performance. “I don’t mind which one, really, but it always gives one a great deal of pleasure if you know that when you sing live, that you sing as well or better than you did in the studio. And, of course, when you get excited, when you’re playing on stage, a bit more adrenaline, it always fits well in with the feeling.”



Brooker added, “When we played in Edmonton with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra that first time, it was a very inspiring evening, and there was a lot of good music going on from everybody, and the vocals had to get over it all.”

