“The Voice of an Angel”: Art Garfunkel at 80 Years Old Singing “Scarborough Fair” in Acoustic Is an Emotional Rollercoaster Worth the Ride

Even with Simon & Garfunkel winning Grammy Awards and selling millions of albums, the duo constantly found themselves at odds. Releasing their debut album, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., in 1964, the group would record their last in 1970 with Bridge Over Troubled Waters. While over five decades passed since Simon & Garfunkel hit the studio together, fans continue to celebrate their legacy. And thanks to a special performance of “Scarborough Fair”, it’s easy to see why Garfunkel is a timeless voice in music.

With what appears to be New York City in the background, Garfunkel soaks in the atmosphere as the medley begins. Although performing on some of the biggest stages in the world, the singer proved that he didn’t need an elaborate stage to evoke emotion. And as one fan declared, “I could listen to him sing the phone book. Phenomenal voice.”

Art Garfunkel at 80 years old emotionally singing 'Scarborough Fair' on acoustic. pic.twitter.com/uFS7pohExv — Rock'n Roll of All (@rocknrollofall) February 12, 2026

While adding his name to the legacy of “Scarborough Fair”, the Northern English ballad dates back to the late 1600s. Over the centuries, the song has been covered countless times by artists, including Bob Dylan, who sampled the medley for “Girl from the North Country.”

Art Garfunkel Discusses His Ongoing Friendship With Paul Simon

Aside from Garfunkel’s intoxicating talent, the singer broke his silence on his ongoing friendship with Paul Simon. Again, it’s not breaking news that the two often clashed during the creativity process. But no matter what was said, Garfunkel insisted, “I have always loved my partner, and I know that is reciprocal. Reunion? It is a significant question. Paul and I will keep talking. We may give it a try and see where it leads. You never know. Paul is touring right now, and I applaud him for being so generous and innovative. My partner is an amazing talent.”

Not looking to hit the road again or revive the band, Garfunkel was content with the legacy they created while sharing the spotlight. “We have been blessed with extraordinary success. For context? Van Gogh today is recognized as a peerless master. In his lifetime, he never sold a single painting. ‘Sound of Silence’ did not become popular until it was remixed and re-released. ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ has become a hymn of sorts. That song is played all over the world, every day.”

For Garfunkel, the numbers and accolades have long taken a backseat to the music itself. Decades removed from the height of Simon & Garfunkel’s fame, his voice still carries the same strength that first captivated audiences.

