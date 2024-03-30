Rammstein Reportedly Sued for Plagiarism by French Synth Band

Industrial rock band Rammstein is reportedly being sued by French synthwave group Ninja Cyborg for plagiarism. Ninja Cyborg has claimed that the German rock band stole elements of their track “The Sunny Road” from 2018 to use for Rammstein’s 2019 track “Deutschland”.

Ninja Cyborg is made up of Marc Botté and Martin Antiphon. The band has alleged that Rammstein stole the song’s guitar riff, specifically, from “The Sunny Road”. After seeking legal advice from the Paris Court of Appeal to see if they had a case, the pair have allegedly motioned to sue Rammstein.

The legal expert assisting Ninja Cyborg in the case is Richard Dubugnon, who stated that Rammstein has “voluntarily borrowed the riff and other melodic elements” from “The Sunny Road”, and also noted that the similarities are far too close to consider a coincidence.

Ninja Cyborg Has Also Been Accused Of Plagiarizing Rammstein By The German Band’s Fans

According to French publication DayFR Euro, Ninja Cyborg had been accused by Rammstein fans online of plagiarizing the band first around 2020, even though “The Sunny Road” had been released several months before “Deutschland” was released.

“I created that riff,” said Botté. “I knew very well that I hadn’t plagiarized them.”

This isn’t the first time Ninja Cyborg has attempted to sue Rammstein, either. The pair tried to file a suit against them in 2021, but the case was dismissed. After an appeal, the court appointed Dubugnon to the case in 2022. Now, the band will use their conclusions to the investigation of the two songs for an initial hearing in Paris on September 10.

So, did Rammstein steal Ninja Cyborg’s song? It’s hard to tell, but it will be interesting to see how this case will play out in court.

Photo by Isa Foltin

