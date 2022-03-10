Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.

Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.

Zeit will be available in various formats, including a standard CD in a digipack with a 20-page booklet; a special edition CD in a 6-panel digipack with a 56-page booklet including a slipcase; and as a double 180g vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet.

‘Zeit’ Cover Art (Photo: Bryan Adams)

The band is also releasing three versions of “Zeit,” including a more “atmospheric neoclassical” arrangement by Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds, in addition to a remix by electro producer Robot Koch for the B-sides.

To capture the cover of the album, Rammstein tapped Adams to shoot, featuring the band standing on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, a monument to aerial research in the Aerodynamic Park in the city. Adams has shot various artists and peers in music throughout his career, including Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Shania Twain, The Who, Ray Charles, Lindsay Lohan, Bryan Ferry, Die Antwood, Lenny Kravitz, Lana Del Rey, Morrissey Arcade Fire, Rod Stewart, Take That, Robert Plant, Sarah McLachlan, Billy Idol, Celine Dion, and Amy Winehouse.

Tying more starker imagery to the song, the video, directed by actor and musician Robert Gwisdek, follows the piano-led ballad, which “deals with transience, our mortality and the precious, fleeting happiness of the perfect moment,” according to a description of the song, slowly building around powerful lyrics Time, please stand still, stand still / Time, this should always go on so / Time, it’s so beautiful, so beautiful / Anyone knows the perfect moment.

